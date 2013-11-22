Shadowrun Returns expansion announced: Dragonfall arrives in January

Kickstarter success story Shadowrun Returns came out a few months ago to mixed, but mostly positive, reviews , and we immediately looked ahead to the delayed expansion , codenamed “Berlin.” Berlin has a new name and a confirmed release date: Shadowrun: Dragonfall will arrive in January.

“The Flux-State: a stable anarchy enforced by an ever-shifting coalition of megacorps, political factions, and savvy power players,” a press release reads. “A place where almost anything goes, and the right connections can be the difference between success and starvation. Dangerous jobs abound and there's no better place to earn a quick payday—provided you live long enough to spend it. For you and your team of battle-scarred runners, it's just another day in the Free City of Berlin.”

The curious mix of cyberpunk and urban fantasy Shadowrun works up seems like a perfect fit for a high-tech future Berlin, and it's encouraging that developer Harebrained Schemes has been listening to feedback and looking to create a deeper, more engaging experience. The new expansion will include new weapons, enemies and a full game editor feature set so aspiring Game Masters can make their own content.