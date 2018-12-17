Steam's most wishlisted games might surprise you

Dark Souls developer From Software's next game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is currently top of Steam's wishlist chart, followed by the Resident Evil 2 remake and Metro Exodus in third. I didn't even know you could see which games were most wishlisted until industry event organiser Simon Carless pointed it out on Twitter today, but it might be a useful way of knowing what should be on your radar.

The list appears to rank games that have been most wishlisted recently, rather than the most wishlisted games of all time. Behind Sekiro, the Resi 2 remake and Metro Exodus is Total War: Three Kingdoms, action RPG Biomutant and The Outer Worlds, the RPG that blends Firefly and Fallout.

Rounding out the top 10 are Square Enix's shooter Left Alive (which David called "underwhelming" in his preview) Studio Wildcard's pirate MMO Atlas, The Division 2 and Tropico 6, which Phil reckons could be the definitive edition of the island builder.

Also in the top 20 are Epic Store timed exclusive Ashen, Wild West strategy game Desperados 3 and Yakuza Kiwami. It's worth browsing the full list if you're looking for upcoming titles to be excited about (or you could read our guide to the best games of 2019).