Sega Dreamcast Collection coming to PC

Sega have announced that a collection of Dreamcast classics will be making their way to PC, to be released on January 25th in Europe and on the 29th in the US. Read on for more info, and a video that you aren't likely to forget in a hurry.

The collection will include Sonic Adventure, Crazy Taxi, SEGA Bass Fishing and Space Channel 5: Part 2. Each game has been upgraded with advanced graphics and will be supported by online leaderboards. There will be a series of new achievements to earn as well. Check out the Sega Dreamcast Collection site for more details.

The weirdest addition to the collection has to be Space Channel 5, a rhythm game in which you must save hostages from aliens by dancing at them. It's kind of amazing, and looks something like this: