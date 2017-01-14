Sega are bringing Dawn of War 3, Endless Space 2 and more to the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender will be putting on quite the spread in February. The Sega Zone at the 2017 PCGW will feature plenty of playable titles throughout the event. You’ll be able to hone your RTS skills on Relic’s Dawn of War 3, as well as on the Total War: Warhammer DLC, Realm of the Wood Elves.

If you prefer hard sci-fi myou can look forward to a long session of Thinking Very Hard while playing Endless Space 2. After that, take a break with Sega's collection of classic titles , including Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi. Endless Legend, Dawn of War 2 and Company of Heroes 2 will also be there, .

You’ll also be able to play the Sega Mega Drive Collection and why not cap it all off with some nice, relaxing Sega Bass Fishing (it’s not relaxing, we lied).

All these games and many more will be available to play at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details visit the PC Gamer Weekender site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news.