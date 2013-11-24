Second Borderlands 2 Headhunter DLC announced: The Horrible Hunger of the Ravenous Wattle Gobbler

The Horrible Hunger of the Ravenous Wattle Gobbler. That is certainly some title, and I hope the second in Borderlands 2's Headhunter DLC series lives up to it. The head you're hunting this time is that of the Wattle Gobbler, who as you may have guessed...is a giant Thanksgiving turkey. It's the second seasonally appropriate boss arena after Halloween's TK Baha's Bloody Harvest - leaving Santa or possibly a really angry Dreidel as likely candidates for How Marcus Saved Mercenary Day, the game's next mini DLC. New boss fight/arena aside, Wattle Gobbler will also introduce you to Mr. Torgue's Grandma Flexington, who Gearbox are referring to as "super buff". As you can see in the screenshot below...they're kinda right.

The Horrible Hunger of the Ravenous Wattle Gobbler releases November 26th in the US, and on the 29th in Europe and Australia. It will set you back $2.99/£2.39/€2,99.