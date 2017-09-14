Sean 'Day[9]' Plott is becoming an announcer in StarCraft 2

Former StarCraft pro, esports commentator, and host of our own PC Gaming Show Sean "Day[9]" Plott has revealed that he will soon be adding another line to his extensive CV: StarCraft 2 in-game announcer.

SOON I will be announcer in an upcoming SC2 patch :> https://t.co/gmWrvEbTYaSeptember 14, 2017

"Sean ‘Day[9]’ Plott began his journey into the spotlight with the original StarCraft and rocketed into internet glory with the release of StarCraft II. Known for his genuine personality, analytical streams, and contagious laugher, Sean captured the hearts of gamers around the world," Blizzard said in the official announcement. "We are proud and excited to incorporate his charm as our next community announcer and present a sample of what you can expect."

When asked how he got the gig, Plott said that he slipped on a banana peel and landed in a recording studio. "Incidentally I've also played Starcraft for two decades so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯," he added.

Previews of Plott's StarCraft 2 announcement talents can be heard at battle.net.