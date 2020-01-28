Sea of Thieves launches the Affiliate Alliance to help you find a crew

I'm lucky enough to have a regular Sea of Thieves crew, but not every pirate is blessed with a winning personality that sees people just flock to them. That's where the new Affiliate Alliance, just introduced today, comes in.

If you're looking to fill your boat with fellow humans, or if you just want to find some pals in the pirate community, you can now hop on over to the Affiliate Alliance and take a look. At the moment, there are French, Brazilian, German, Italian and Russian communities, as well as the official community of the Sea of Thieves subreddit.

Expect more to appear now that it's live, however, and if you run a Sea of Thieves community yourself, you can submit it and, if you meet the requirements, become an affiliate. As well as letting you advertise your community within the Affiliate Alliance, you'll get access to a private Discord where you can chat to other people running communities, along with the Sea of Thieves community manager.

Here's what's required from prospective affiliates:

Uphold and follow our Pirate Code and Community Code of Conduct

Have an active moderation team and policy

Have at least 1000 members and be active for a minimum of six months

Show high quality content with regular contributions

Be primarily Sea of Thieves-related and a valuable addition to the wider community

Rare might also promote fan communities, as well as offering additional support—though it's not yet clear what form that will take. In the meantime, you can download a fan pack from the site, giving you Sea of Thieves assets that you can use to spruce up your community.