Scuttlebutt says no more GeForce RTX 2060 or 2060 Super cards are being made

It's a frustrating time to be in the market for a graphics card, because all of the new stuff from Nvidia (GeForce RTX 30 series) and AMD (Radeon RX 6000 series) are sold out. To make matters worse, some of the previous generation options are grossly overpriced, like the GeForce RTX 2060 and GeForce RTX 2060 Super, both of which are rumored to have now ended production.

I did a quick check on Newegg, narrowing the search field to just GeForce RTX 2060 and 2060 Super cards, and then sorted by price. The first 20 cards are out of stock. Undeterred, I kept scrolling and found one in stock for $490 (after factoring in a $31 shipping fee), and from there pricing quickly jumps to $600, $700, even as high as $1,000 by marketplace sellers. No thanks.

Back in January, Nvidia had cut the price of the GeForce RTX 2060 to $299, and the Super variant launched at $399. More recently, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti also debuted at $399 and it crushes both of those cards, it's just not in stock anywhere at the moment.

If you were hoping to score one of those older Turing models at a discount, it probably won't happen. According to Overclockers.ru, the production capacity of both cards has "completely stopped," and all available GPUs made before that point have already been sold Nvidia's add-in board partners.

What is unusual, however, is the current climate of demand far exceeding supply, a situation that is exacerbated by bots doing their best to snipe whatever inventory becomes available. This is why if you go to eBay, you'll see older cards selling for way above MSRP. Gamers in need of an upgrade are desperate to get their hands on whatever they can, especially RTX cards to be able to enable ray-tracing in supported games. And the release of Cyberpunk 2077 is likely pushing demand for GPU upgrades as well.

The best thing you can do right now is hang tight. That's no ideal, but if you can get by with your current GPU a little longer, eventually new additions from Nvidia and AMD will come back in stock. The alternative is to overpay for an older card and then have buyer's remorse in a few months.