Score a 1TB SSD for under a $100, or go bigger with a 2TB SSD for $191

There has never been a better time to buy a solid state drive—you get more bang for your buck these days, and it only keeps getting better. Case in point, you can grab an Adata Ultimate SU800 1TB SSD for only $97.74 today.

That's a fair chunk cheaper than Crucial's MX500 1TB, which is the best SSD for gaming if you're on a budget. Like that drive, Adata's model is a SATA drive that uses 3D NAND flash memory.

Adata Ultimate SU800 1TB SSD | $97.74 (save $17.25)

This 1TB SSD uses 3D NAND flash memory and is rated to deliver up to 560MB/s of sequential write and 520MB/s of sequential read performance. Use coupon AD17 for the full discount. Buy at Rakuten



If you want even more storage, Adata's capacious 2TB model is on sale for $191.24, after applying coupon code AD34 at checkout.

