Save up to 77 percent on Disney games including Star Wars on GOG

This week on GOG you can find money off over 35 Disney games. Plus, since Disney also incorporates Star Wars and LucasFilm games, there are a number of classics to be found.

There are in fact two Star Wars bundles to choose from. The Star Wars Blaster Bundle has a lot of the spaceship games, like Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D, and Star Wars: Tie Fighter Special Edition.

You'll be more on the ground in the Star Wars Saber Bundle as it includes the likes of Knights of the Old Republic I and II, Star Wars Battlefront II (2005), and Star Wars Republic Commando.

The LucasFilm Adventures pack has the Monkey Island games, as well as a number of Indiana Jones adventure games, and Sam & Max Hit the Road.

Finally, the Movie Platformers pack has three games from the 90s: Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book.

You've got another five days to decide if you want to grab any of these cheap games before they go back up in price.

