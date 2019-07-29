Save up to 44% on the Logitech G433 gaming headset at Amazon

On the look out for a quality set of cans without totally breaking the bank? Then this wired gaming headset is worthy of your consideration. on both sides of the pond, Amazon are offering a healthy reduction on the Logitech G433 wired gaming headset. In the UK, its price is down to £62 (saving you 48 quid) and you can claim a free headset stand post-purchase (follow the link at the top of the product's page). While in the US, its down to $78, which saves you a decent $22.

The G433 is a wired headset with DTS 7.1 surround sound audio, a detachable boom mic, a lightweight design, and a pop filter. The included cables allow it to work with consoles and smartphones, in addition to PCs if you've got a multi-device gaming setup. Instead of the usual plastic and aluminium frame you see with most headsets, the G433 is covered in a stain-resistant fabric shell.

These aren't quite their lowest ever prices, but the UK offer is particularly tempting due to the free stand you get chucked in.

