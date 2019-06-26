Save £50 on our top wireless mouse, the Logitech G903

Coming in at just £80, the Logitech G903 offers a lot of bang for your wireless buck right now. Particularly compared to its usual price point of £130-150, which we can understand gamers being hesitant to spend on a rodent. Spending a bit more on gaming tech usually pays off, and with a saving of basically 50 pounds, this is pretty close to impulse-purchase territory for what is a great bit of kit. The Lightspeed G903 pointer sits atop of our best wireless gaming mouse list for good reason and now you can find out why for an absolute bargain.

It's a great mouse all round, and we've always maintained that when it comes down in price this makes it one of the very top mice you can get. It's got a wonderfully sculpted design that's friendly to both left- and right-handed users due to its configurable thumb buttons; it has one of the most satisfying clicks going; a solid metal scroll wheel; plenty of features; and has almost the perfect weight to it too.

For more advice on the best PC peripherals for gaming, we've got you covered. Why not start out by checking out our lists for the best gaming mouse, best mousepads for gaming and the best gaming keyboard.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.