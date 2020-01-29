Save £230 on this Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, you can pick up the Razer Blade 15 Base Model over on Amazon for £1,648.99—that's the cheapest we've seen it, though the actual saving is more like £230, rather than the listed £501.

Razer is one of the better-known brands when it comes to quality PC products, frequently appearing in our favourite gaming mice and keyboard guides—and that quality spills over to its laptops too. As the name might suggest, the Razer Blade 15 Base Model isn't quite as beefy as the Advanced version but it still offers some decent specs if you don't have the space for a desktop gaming PC.

So, aside from a super sleek look that we've come to expect from Razer products, what can you expect for your money? You get an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD edge-to-edge display. The only real downside is that this particular model comes with a 512GB SSD, so if you're planning on loading it up with a huge library of games, you might want to invest in one of the best external hard drives.

The Razer Blade 15 Base Model is number two on our list of the best Razer laptops for gaming or if you'd rather shop around a bit before making a decision, you can check out our guide to the best gaming laptops.