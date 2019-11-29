Save £130 on an absurdly powerful 11GB RTX 2080 Ti

If you really want to future-proof your gaming PC for Cyberpunk 2077 and beyond, this RTX 2080 Ti with 11 GB of onboard GDDR6 memory will do the job. It's an RTX card, which means it supports ray tracing technology, but it's powerful enough to deliver HDR images at 4K resolution.

We rated the card highly in our review, but the main sticking point was the high price. £869 is still plenty for a graphics card, but it's a good improvement on the original £999 price tag.

The Zotac build includes a twin fan cooling setup and spectra lighting. The card boasts 4352 Cuda cores. It supports up to four monitors, and it's VR ready. If you're thinking about getting an Index for Half-Life: Alyx, this could be the ideal way to power it without having to worry about any performance issues.

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB | £869.98 (save £130)

Futureproof your machine with this ray tracing capable card. If you want 4K and HDR gaming, this card can do that too. 11GB of onboard GDDR6 memory is more than enough to power you through the next few years of PC games.View Deal

