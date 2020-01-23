Save £100 on this 4K G-Sync monitor from Asus

Looking to upgrade your gaming monitor but not sure which one to go for? If you have the cash to spare, one of our favourite G-Sync monitors, the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is currently on sale at Amazon for £1769.95 with a listed saving of £529. As is usually the case, the actual figure is a bit lower—around £115 off for this particular model—but it's still a tidy saving off of one of the best premium monitors out there.

So what exactly do you get in exchange for the hefty price tag? You can expect to have one of the crispest displays around with support for both 4K resolutions and HDR technology. (It's DisplayHDR certified for 1000 nits brightness.) With a 27-inch display, it also includes G-Sync support and will make the most out of any RTX 2080 Ti or RTX 2080 Super, even at 144Hz. It also comes with every port you'll need, with an HDMI 2.0 input, DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm audio, and two USB 3.0 ports.

The only real downside to the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ—aside from the expense—is that you're going to need a pretty beefy machine to make the most out of what it offers. But then, if you're prepared to fork out the cash for this panel, it's unlikely that you skimped when building your rig.

If the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ's price is a little more than you can justify spending, you can check out our list of the best G-Sync monitors for other options. Otherwise, our best gaming monitors offer the best choices if you're not bothered about having support for Nvidia's G-Sync technology.

