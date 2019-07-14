Save £100 on a terrific curved BenQ gaming monitor right now for prime Day

I've always been kind of taken with curved monitors, and if you're the same then this Prime Day offering from Amazon might be right up your street. Right now the excellent BenQ EX3203R gaming monitor is down to £330. That is a saving of nearly 25% and thus represents a very worthwhile saving that makes this monitor a very attractive price indeed. It's got good gaming specs within and so offers a whole lot of bang for buck. Its 32-inch HDR curved VA panel presents excellent image quality, with brilliant colours and good contrasts, while its 144Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time shows it has the pacey chops to handle the speediest of online shooters and battle royale games.

As one of BenQ's top gaming models, the EX3203R also sports its screen technology features aimed at making monitor usage easier on our eyes. Features such as Brightness Intelligence+ changes the colour temperature and brightness on screen according to your surroundings, and low blue light help to reduce eye fatigue. These may sound gimmicky but we cannot personally testify that they are not and they go toward creating a really excellent overall package.

If you're up for seeing how this fares against the current competition, check out the best gaming monitors and, if you fancy pondering that step up to 4K glory, the best 4K monitors for gaming can be found here.

