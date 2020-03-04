Save over £350 on this Acer Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop

Gaming laptops generally aren't cheap but if you're after a machine that can offer both gaming and portability, this deal might be just what you're after. The Acer Predator Triton 500 is currently £1,143 on Amazon—that's the lowest we've ever seen this particular model, with a saving of £357 off the listed price.

This Acer Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-8300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a Geforce RTX 2060 graphics card. And while those certainly aren't the most impressive specs you can get in a gaming laptop—the high-end model is listed at number five on our guide to the best gaming laptops—you won't break the bank and you'll still be able to play most modern games comfortably.

Where the Predator really shines is the display. This particular laptop features a bright 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync support. It also has a respectable 3ms response time, making it perfect if you're into competitive shooters or fighting games. And with the whole thing weighing in at less than five pounds, you won't need to worry about breaking your back when you want to take it with you for some gaming on the go.