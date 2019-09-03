Save $50 on Razer's Blackwidow Elite at Amazon

(Image credit: Razer)

One of Razer’s best gaming keyboards, the BlackWidow Elite, is currently available at Amazon for $50 off right now. This discount on the latest iteration of Razer's premiere mechanical keyboard only applies to the version with its linear and silent yellow switches, but if you prefer Razer’s green or orange switches you can still save a cool $20. The BlackWidow Elite brings more features to an already awesome gaming keyboard, and this price reduction gives you every excuse to elevate your game.

This design is the latest incarnation of Razer BlackWidow, which we called “supremely well tuned,” but the Elite features a handful of significant improvements, such as dedicated media controls, raised keycaps and a slimmer, cleaner keycap font. The BlackWidow Elite is no slouch when it comes to convenience either. An included plush leatherette wrist rest provides excellent ergonomic support, and a USB 2.0 passthrough helps prevent the rat’s nest of cables that any gamer is all too familiar with.

As with most Razer products, the BlackWidow Elite is compatible with the Razer Synapse 3 software, which allows you to customize macros, lighting, and remap keys. The added features to the BlackWidow Elite make one of the best gaming keyboards even better, making this deal hard to pass up.

