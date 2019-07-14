Save £32 on our favourite gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Alpha, for Prime Day 2019

Listen up, everyone; PC Gamer's best gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Alpha, has had its priced slashed by £32 via the Amazon Prime Day sale. That brings it down to a much more affordable £58—an absolute bargain on cans that already offer great value for money. This is just the latest in a line of tempting Amazon Prime Day PC deals rolling out across the site from 15-16 July 2019. Be sure to check out our hub for more tasty savings.

This cracking headset is one of our favourites for a number of reasons. To begin with, it offers powerful but clear sound with a 50mm dual chamber design that provides enough space for high, low, and medium frequencies to resonate properly. Secondly, it's comfy and has a solid enough build quality to survive a targeted missile strike. Having a detachable microphone helps, too—it means you can use the HyperX Cloud Alpha for things other than gaming, which is a neat bonus. Sure, i t doesn't have a detachable cable to match, but as we said in our buying guide, "the newest Cloud Alpha presents excellent sound and build quality with the essential features done well, and no feature-flab inflating the price". Sweet.

