Samsung's epic 5K 49-inch 120Hz monitor hits lowest ever price on Amazon

This isn't the uber-curved Samsung Odyssey G9 beast. But it's not far off. What the Samsung LC49RG90SSUXEN lacks in branding brevity (AKA the Samsung CRG9) it makes up in most other regards, including a huge 49-inch diagonal, 5K1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh and searing 1000 nits of peak brightness. What a beast and it's yours on Amazon for its lowest ever price of £887.99, £212 off.

Clocking in at 5,120 by 1,440 pixels, this monitor comes in just under 7.5 million pixels. So, it's comparable to a conventional 4K monitor (a little over eight million pixels) for overall GPU load. So there are plenty of pixels.

While it doesn't offer the extreme 1000R curve of the Samsung G9, you still get some wrap-around love from the panels more gentle 1800R bend. Then there's the VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification with local dimming and a peak brightness of fully 1,000 nits.

A great monitor isn't just for Christmas. It's for several years of gaming joy. The Samsung CRG9 is an epic 49-inch beast with 1000nits of brightness, 120Hz refresh, 5,120 by 1,400 pixels that will give you years of gaming enjoyment while also being brilliant as an all-round big-screen workhorse.View Deal

Next up is 120Hz refresh for that buttery-smooth high refresh experience. Samsung also reckons the CRG9 is good for 4ms response times and 3,000:1 static contrast, not to mention 95 percent coverage of the DCI P3 colour space. So this monitor has an awfully wide range of talents and capabilities.

It's also absolutely massive and will deliver the kind of epic, immersive gaming experience that smaller screens can't hope to emulate. It's not exactly cheap even at this lowest-ever price. But a good screen is one of the best long-term investments you can make and this huge Samsung panel has year of gaming joy built right in.