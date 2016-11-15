Samorost studio Amanita Design teases a new game called Chuchel [Updated]

Update: The second teaser is out. It's not much more informative than the first, but I like this game already.

Original story:

Amanita Design, the studio responsible for Machinarium, Botanicula, and Samorost—all wonderful adventure games, by the way—has begun teasing a new project called Chuchel.

The word went out earlier today on Twitter, along with a brief teaser of what appears to be a frightened puppy (or perhaps a shaved potato with a tail) trembling under a spotlight. It has a more sinister appearance than you might expect, given the general lightheartedness of Amanita's games, but it does sometimes dance around the edges of darkness now and then. (I do expect a happy ending, though.)

Amanita said on its Facebook page that a second teaser will be released "in a few hours." That message went up just shy of a few hours ago, so I'll keep my eyes open and update when it's out. In the meantime, you can stay up to speed by way of the mailing list available at chuchel.net.