Sam & Max have a long and storied history on the PC, from pixelated LucasArts adventure Sam & Max Hit the Road to the series of 3D adventure games from Telltale.

Now the infamous freelance police duo are breaking into a new medium: virtual reality.

We don't know much about the Sam & Max VR game yet—we don't even know the title, in fact, other than it's coming to us from Happy Giant. We'll find out more today following Gamescom, but you can see a clip of the teaser below.