Salt and Sacrifice is a 'hardcore RPG platformer' sequel to Salt and Sanctuary

The hit 2016 2D RPG Salt and Sacrifice is getting a sequel, announced by PlayStation Indies head Shuhei Yoshida during today's Summer Game Fest Kickoff livestream as Salt and Sacrifice.

The trailer showcases some very stylish side-scrolling action telling a tale about a condemned criminal turned marked inquisitor who hunts mages in a bizarre fantasy world. Graphically, it looks more advanced than its predecessor—which, by the way, we included in our 2019 list of the best Souls-like games on PC—but the gameplay seems to be very much in the same vein.

Unfortunately, the announcement did not say whether Salt and Sacrifice will be coming to PC, but we certainly hope it is—and between Sony's recent embrace of PC and the fact that we did get Salt and Sanctuary, I think the odds are pretty good. It's expected to be out in 2022.