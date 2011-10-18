Saints Row: The Third trailer takes on Modern Warfare 3 and Battlefield 3

[VAMS id="eSnj9EQ5x72fQ"]

Quick, somebody cover this up before the lawyers see it! The latest Saints Row: The Third trailer comes mighty close to baiting both Activision and EA's presumably enormous and well-drilled legal departments. That angry machine outro riff is so similar to Battlefield 3's that it's hard to imagine how they're getting away with it. Perhaps it's because the inclusion of gangsters in top hats, flying sky fortresses and hover bikes makes it profoundly obvious that this is no gritty military shooter. Saints Row: The Third is as happy aping Tron as it is smacking pedestrians in the balls with a giant purple dildo . It's that sort of game. It's out on November 15 in the US, and November 18 in Europe.