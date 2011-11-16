We have a winner! Saints Row: The Third custom PC giveaway

Congratulations to Logan Tenhet of Tennessee! He's the randomly selected winner of this blinged-out, custom-painted Saints Row: The Third gaming rig, courtesy of THQ. It always makes us feel warm and fuzzy inside to see an awesome prize like this go to a deserving guy like Logan, who says he's been reading PC Gamer since way back in 1995. We know he'll give it a good home.

Now is a fantastic time to have a new PC, since it'll play not just the hilariously great Saints Row: The Third , but also the amazingly awesome Skyrim , the mind-blowingly pretty Battlefield 3 , and (eventually) the irritatingly tardy but inevitably awesome Batman: Arkham City.