If you thought the previous Saints Row trailer was crazy then prepare for crazier. Professor Genki's hyper-ordinary pre-order pack (yes, that's what it's called) will get you access to the pedestrian firing 'manapult' seen in the previous trailer as well as a jumpsuit and a gun that shoots octopuses. Yes a gun that shoots octopuses.

Saints Row: The Third is due to be released November 15.