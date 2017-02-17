RX 480 prices continue to fall to £190

AMD is looking to have a strong first half of the year, with its new CPU Ryzen, and its new GPU architecture Vega both coming out during the next few months. Perhaps this is why we're seeing prices falling across existing AMD hardware. Last week we were excited about the 8GB RX 480 falling to £200, and today it's fallen even further to just £190 at Ballicom.

This XFX XXX OC RX 480 has 8GB GDDR5 memory, and a slight overclock to 1288MHz over the reference card's 1266MHz. Not a huge boost, but considering the price, having a little extra oomph is never a bad thing. It's not quite as powerful as the MSI card we brought your attention to the other day (that sale is still on by the way), but you are saving a tenner, and you'll barely notice a difference, if any at all.

With this one you get the custom XFX backplate, Displayport 1.4 and HDMI 2.0b ports, and all the good stuff you expect from an RX 480. Eyefinity technology for connecting multiple displays, the ability to run VR headsets, and of course AMD's anti-screen tearing FreeSync technology, if your monitor supports it.

If you're looking for a more detailed rundown of what the RX 480 can handle, check out our review.

