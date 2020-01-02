Running low on space? This 2TB NVMe SSD is on sale for $200 right now

This 2TB SSD deal gives you more room for your games, and is fast too boot.

The advent of the SSD has been one of the greatest things to happen on the PC, though all too often, we find ourselves uninstalling games to make room for new ones. It's a symptom of dealing with a smaller size SSD (compared to a more capacious HDD). If you're tired of doing that, then check out this deal for a fast 2TB SSD.

Sabrent's Rocket Q 2TB SSD is an M.2 form factor drive with an NVMe interface. That means it shuttles data through the PCI Express bus to hit speeds much faster than a SATA-based SSD is capable of. In this case, it's rated to deliver up to 3,200MB/s of sequential read performance and 2,900MB/s of sequential write performance, for the relatively low price of $199.99 (after applying $20-off coupon code 93XPE36).

Sabrent Rocket Q 2TB SSD | M.2 | NVMe | $199.99 (save $20)

This is one of the lowest priced 2TB SSDs on Newegg right now. It's also much faster than most similarly priced 2TB SSDs. Just plug in coupon code 93XPE36 at checkout.

Sure, the best SSD for gaming is not necessarily an NVMe model, especially when you factor in the usual price premium. SATA-based SSDs are plenty fast for gaming, and for general usage too. But that's precisely what makes this deal noteworthy—the sale pricing combined with the coupon takes much of the premium out of the equation.

Case in point, Crucial's 2TB MX500 (SATA) SSD went on sale for $209 during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period, and quickly sold out. It then dropped to $200 around a week and a half ago, though has since risen back to $213.48.

Sabrent's Rocket Q is an even better deal because it's a faster drive, which could come into play when moving large files around, and doesn't require any cabling—just make sure your motherboard has a free M.2 slot and you're good to go.