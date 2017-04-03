Rumor: Destiny 2 expansion pass DLC will arrive late this year and in early 2018

Destiny 2 was finally confirmed for the PC last week, along with a brief breakdown of the story—the Red Legion has destroyed everything, now it's time to get both payback and new gear you hardly ever use to hoard. The announcement also came with the promise of an expansion pass that will contain two separate DLC releases. And if the guy on Reddit who knows a guy who works at GameStop is correct, we also now have a pretty good idea of when they'll be released.

"The Destiny 2 Expansion Pass includes reservations for both Expansion 1 and Expansion 2, which will be released in Winter 2017 and Spring 2018, respectively," the internal memo to store leaders states. "The Expansions offer brand new story missions, cooperative activities, competitive multiplayer, and a wealth of new weapons, armor, and gear."

It would be understandably tempting to dump on a plan for DLC that's literally a year out, especially when the game itself is still five months away. But Destiny is more akin to, say, World of Warcraft than something like Assassin's Creed or Battlefield 1, and it really requires regular expansions to keep its shared-world loot grind from gumming up. Committing to a schedule this early in the process is far more likely meant to reassure fans that the content will flow at a reasonable pace. I mean, let's be honest here: No major shooter these days is a fire-and-forget release, and that's especially true of one like Destiny. Planning ahead—even a year ahead—makes sense.

If, that is, if the memo is legitimate: It certainly looks real, but when we asked a Bungie rep to confirm it, they said they had nothing to add at this time beyond the initial statement about the season pass. We'll update if and when we hear more. In the meantime, don't miss our breakdown of the Destiny 2 worldwide reveal trailer right here.