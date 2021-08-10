Rocket League's next season starts this week, brings cowboy stuff

A new season of car ball is almost upon us. Psyonix reset Rocket League's season count when it went free-to-play last year ("This one simple trick makes your game look 6x younger!"), so we'll only be on Season 4 when the competitive ladder resets this Wednesday, August 11.

If you're me, the approach of a new season means it's time to accept that you aren't going to earn those Champ or Grand Champ rewards for the current season, because you're stuck at the top of Diamond where you're always stuck. But then, when the new season starts, you become irrationally hopeful that everything will be different this time, even though you haven't improved at all. Supersonic Legend here I come.

As usual, the new season brings more than a competitive rank reset. There are new cosmetics to be obtained in free and premium Rocket Pass tracks, and as usual the premium track includes a new car body. This one is called Outlaw, and along with it comes some western-themed cosmetics (pictured on the Octane above). Psyonix usually posts a breakdown of the new Rocket Pass stuff separately from the season date announcement, and I expect that to appear soon—we should get a look at the Outlaw body there.

Season 4 also adds a new standard arena called Deadeye Canyon (keeping with the western theme), a setting for streamers that turns off copyrighted music, and 2v2 and extra mode tournaments (Snow Day tournaments, hooray!). New limited time modes will appear throughout the season, too.

Rocket League will get an update on Tuesday, August 10 at 4 pm Pacific, after which Season 4 will begin. It's not entirely clear if the season will start immediately after the update, or if there'll be a gap between the download and the rank reset, but whatever the case Psyonix says the new season will be going by Wednesday.