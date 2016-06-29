Road Redemption release date nailed down

The Kickstarted arcade racer Road Redemption has its final release date: October 15.

That's a good way off its target of August 2014, but Road Redemption has been in Early Access since September 2014 and is sitting pretty on a 'Very Positive' Steam rating.

The most recent target was the end of summer, and PixelDash's Ian Fisch cites Early Access in explaining the further delay.

"We decided that since our backers have had access to regularly-patched PC, Mac, and Linux beta versions of the game, that it's better to take our time and release something great, than to feel pressured to stick to our 2014 Kickstarter date and release something mediocre."

