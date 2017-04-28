Popular

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam system requirements released, deluxe edition detailed

Pre-orders are now available on Steam.

While it doesn't have a specific release date nailed down yet, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is scheduled to release some time in the first half of this year. And as proof that this is probably still the case, Tripwire Interactive has opened pre-orders for the war shooter on Steam.

There's a standard edition as well as a Digital Deluxe Edition: the former is, y'know, standard, while the latter comes bearing a bunch of extra perks. These include two exclusive items in the form of "camouflage 'Boonie' hats" for both the North Vietnamese and US factions, as well as four cosmetic item unlocks. The official soundtrack is bundled in as well.

Finally, the system requirements have also been published, which you can peruse below. The link to the pre-order page is here. Tyler went hands-on with Rising Storm 2 last year, and you can read his impressions here.

Minimum Spec
Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
Intel® Core™ i3 @ 2.5GHz or AMD Phenom @ 2.5GHz
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460 or ATI Radeon™ HD 5850
4 GB RAM

Recommended Spec
Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
Intel i5 @ 3.2GHz or AMD @4GHz
NVIDIA® GeForce® 760 or AMD R9 270X
6 GB RAM

