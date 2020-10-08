Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Abzû are free for the week on the Epic Store

Two new games are now free for the week on the Epic Games Store: The multiplayer FPS Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, and at the other end of the experiential scale, the underwater exploration fantasy Abzû.

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam supports matches of up to 64 players across more than 20 maps, with units representing the US Army and Marines, the People's Army of Vietnam and NVA, ANZAC, ARVN, and the National Liberation Front. There are more than 50 weapons, four flyable helicopters, and character customization options, and it's really quite good: We called it "a fiery test of awareness, speed and accuracy which upholds the series' devotion to teamwork and authenticity" in our 85% review.

Abzû is very different: "An expertly directed psychedelic marine tour without a single UI or text prompt telling you where to go or what to do, purely driven by curiosity," we said in an equally positive review in 2016. "It's a short, dense journey filled with intense wonder and inherent beauty, and every inch is worth seeing."

One thing they have in common is that they're both free for keeps until October 15, so get 'em while they're hot. After that, two more will take their place: The Chinese Room's narrative oddball Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, which I really want to replay, and the strategy-survival sim Kingdom New Lands. And for even more free games, be sure to keep your eyes on our running list of giveaways.