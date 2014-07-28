Rise of Incarnates beta sign-ups now open; new Comic-Con trailer released

Bandai Namco's free-to-play brawler Rise of Incarnates will enter its beta phase soon, and while there's no specific date for when that will happen sign-ups are now open . Since we last checked in an alpha testing period has been and gone, while six playable characters have been revealed in the form of these thoughtful looking scallywags . You can tell, just by looking deeply into their eyes, that they enjoy punching things.

While this is a fighting game from the same publisher as SoulCalibur and Tekken, it's fairly different to those titles. Gameplay takes place in larger arenas - post-apocalyptic cities, for instance - and the player can engage in battle with any number of targets at once. It's what Bandai Namco are calling " unfettered 3D combat ". It's worth checking out some gameplay footage from the recent alpha for an understanding of what we're in for.

Meanwhile, Bandai Namco released a new cinematic trailer for Rise of Incarnates at Comic-Con last week. It's fairly hellbent on making you care about the story and pretty light on useful information, but it features a very serious voiceover guy, so that's good.