Rig of the Month: Shinai

Bamboo has a variety of uses. It's the main food of the giant panda and has also been known to nourish lemurs and mountain gorillas; bamboo is an ingredient of traditional Chinese medicine; and its strength allows it to be used in various forms of construction, to name just a few of its applications around the world.

For modder Dave Cathey (otherwise known as InsolentGnome around the web), bamboo represented the missing piece in giving his case mod that special something to sets it apart from the rest.

He started with an Inferno Red Antec P380 case, a chassis he was drawn to by its outer panels.

"I wasn't 100 percent positive what I was going to do with it. I did some tests of grinding patterns in aluminum and then painting it with candy paint, which was cool, but it didn't really suit me. Then I remembered I had a sheet of bamboo veneer that I had been hanging on to, and I decided to try it," Dave told Maximum PC.

Try it he did, and what he ended up with was a mod he calls Shinai, named after a bamboo weapon that's used in martial arts, commonly to practice Japanese sword fighting.

It almost wasn't to be. Dave originally had the intention of making an "awesome scratch built wood case" some four or five years ago, but never got the gumption. He had been hanging onto the bamboo ever since and at one point it nearly became a bathroom countertop. But it wasn't until he conceived Shinai that he finally put it to use. We're glad he did!

