Rhythm-action game Thumper is coming in October

The “rhythm violence” game Thumper, which Phil described last year as “a simulated panic attack” (but in a good way), will be out on October 13. Developer Marc Flury also announced plans for a limited-release collector's edition that's being created in conjunction with iam8bit.

“We’ve always wanted to release Thumper in style. Audio is a critical part of the game and a high-quality soundtrack is essential!” Flury wrote. “[The collector's edition] includes a game code (Steam or PS4) and a premium vinyl soundtrack with cover artwork designed by Robert Beatty. Robert’s music and art were a key inspiration for Thumper and we can’t wait to hold this beautifully designed package in our hands!”

Collector's edition preorders won't go live until June 30, but the page is up now so you can get a look at what it's all about. “The music was composed under the unique methodology of 'gameplay first'. Most rhythm games take pre-composed songs and fit gameplay around them. For Thumper, the Drool team first developed the mechanics and levels, and then Gibson created an integrated sound experience that maximizes overall impact,” it says. “Unlike most of the great game soundtracks that iam8bit produces on vinyl, the tracks on this LP aren’t taken straight from the game. Instead, they’ve been carefully composed by Gibson as an engulfing, standalone listening opus.”

Flury said further details about Thumper will be released as its launch comes closer.

