Fortnite research book locations

Fortnite season 6 week 8 challenges are here, and players have yet another chance to score some bonus XP. While Epic and Apple duel it out in court, the less serious side of Epic wants you to collect some new items on the Fortnite map.

This week, you're looking for research books at Pleasant Park and Holly Hedges. But since books aren't exactly the most distinguishable item, finding them can prove more difficult than you'd think, especially because you have to collect all eight.

Read on for our full guide on where to find research books in Fortnite, and hopefully you'll complete the challenge with ease.

Research books in Holly Hedges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find research books at five different locations in Holly Hedges.

Research book 1: Northwest yellow house, on the ground.

Research book 2: Northeast part of town, the brown house, by the garage.

Research book 3: Southeast building, in the living room.

Research book 4: Southern brown house, ground floor.

Research book 5: West, blue house, ground floor.

Research books in Pleasant Park

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find three research books at Pleasant Park.

Research book 1: Center-north house, in the dining room.

Research book 2: Southwest house, in the dining room.

Research book 3: The house immediately north of the previous house, next to the couch.

Need more Fortnite? Check out our Fortnite hub for more guides and news. If you're playing on a low-end PC, Fortnite's new performance boost will ease the pain of your framerate and more.