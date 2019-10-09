Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements revealed

Last week, Rockstar finally announced that console cowboy game Red Dead Redemption 2 will release on PC. Now, that release's system requirements have been quietly added to the Rockstar Games Launcher's pre-order page.

Here's what you'll need:

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Minimum specifications:

OS: Windows 7 - Service Pack 1 (6.1.7601)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB HDD

Space: 150GB

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Recommended specifications:

OS: Windows 10 - April 2018 Update (v1803)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 12GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

HDD Space: 150GB

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

The 150GB install size might require a bit of file maneuvering if you want to put it on a smaller SSD, but otherwise the official requirements aren't particularly demanding. According to Steam's hardware survey, the recommended GeForce GTX 1060 is currently the most popular card, and 8-to-12GB of RAM is standard these days.

We'll need to do our own benchmarking before we decide what specs we recommend. Though the launcher doesn't specify, 'minimum' specs often target 1080p 30 fps, while 'recommended' specs tend to target 1080p 60 fps. Many of us enjoy games at 1440p and want to target 120 fps or higher, and we'll find out what you'll need for that kind of performance once we've got a build.