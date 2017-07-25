Razer's updated 7.1 headset aims to tickle your eardrums with 10 discrete drivers

We haven't been real impressed with Razer's original Tiamet 7.1 and Tiamet 2.2 headsets, so here's hoping its updated models represent a much needed improvement in audio quality.

The new Razer Tiamet 7.1 V2 is an analog headset crammed with 10 discrete drivers for what Razer says is a true 7.1 surround sound experience. That means it doesn't rely on software tricks to deliver virtual surround sound. Each earcup contains a 40mm subwoofer, 30mm front (L/R) and center drivers, and 20mm rear and side surround drivers.

Read more: Razer Blade 15 review

That's the same driver configuration as the previous model. What's different about the V2 iteration is a completely new audio control unit. You can now set the volume of each audio channel individually, as well as toggle between true 7.1 surround and 2.0 stereo audio. There's also a pass-through feature to connect external desktop speakers, which you can then switch to with the press of a button.

"Today’s games use positional audio extensively, so being able to hear which direction footsteps or shots are coming from is crucial to winning," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. "With five drivers per ear-cup, the Razer Tiamat 7.1 V2 gives gamers pinpoint audio accuracy whether they’re playing intense FPS matches or just want to lose themselves in massive soundscapes to bring their games to life."

Naturally Razer implemented its Chroma (RGB) lighting into this headset, giving gamers access to millions of color options and various effects. This can be synced with other Chroma products using Razer's Synapse software.

Razer also updated its Tiamet 2.2 to provide better bass response. The V2 release is a cross-platform headset that features two additional 50mm subwoofer drivers per earcup. It also has an adjustable digital boom microphone and in-line remote.

The Tiamet 7.1 V2 is priced at $200 (€240) and the Tiamet 2.2 V2 at $130 (€140). Both are available now.