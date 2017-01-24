Razer retools BlackWidow Chroma mechanical keyboard

Our current pick for the best overall gaming keyboard is the Razer BlackWidow Chroma due to its compelling set of features, though we may have to reevaluate that choice. That's because Razer today introduced an updated model, the BlackWidow Chroma V2, and it addresses one of our few complaints with the original model.

The BlackWidow Chroma offers two mechanical switch options, Razer Green (tactile and clicky) and Razer Orange (tactile and silent). One thing we lamented was the lack of a linear switch option on the original, but Razer addressed that shortcoming on updated model announced today. In addition to Green and Orange switches, the Chroma V2 has the option for Yellow key switches that are tactile and silent.

"Its linear and silent design and reduced travel distance allows keys to be pressed faster than ever before. The new switch’s feel and properties are meant for FPS and MOBA players who press certain keys thousands of times over the course of a match session," Razer said of the new Yellow key switch.

Like the Green and Orange key switches, the new Yellow variant is rated for 80 million keystrokes.

Another change to the new model is Razer added a magnetic wrist rest that optionally attaches to the bottom of the plank. Otherwise, the features remain the same, such as fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording, a gaming mode that disables the Windows key, customizable per-key backlighting, and 10-key rollover antighosting.

The Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 is available today with Green switches. Models with Orange and Yellow switches will be in stock at the end of the month.