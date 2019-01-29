Razer just gave a whole bunch of its gaming peripherals a splash of pink

After getting a positive response to its 'quartz pink' color option on select peripherals last year, Razer today unveiled several more products available in pink, including its newest Huntsman keyboard with opto-mechanical key switches, which we feel is one of the best keyboards on the market.

"Our fans told us they could not get enough of our quartz pink editions," said Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. "We listened and we have given the stunning pink treatment to our latest gaming gear, giving you the unfair advantage in both performance and looks."

Razer kicked things off in 2018 with four peripherals, including its Lancehead Tournament Edition mouse, Blackwidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2 keyboard, Kraken Pro V2, and Invicta mouse pad. It also launched a set of pink "kitty ears" that you could attach to its Kraken headset.

Joining them now are the following peripherals:

Razer Basilisk mouse—$69.99 (€69.99)

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse mat—$59.99 (€59.99)

Razer Huntsman keyboard—$149.99 (€159.99)

Razer Kraken headset—$79.99 (€79.99)

Razer Raiju Tournament Edition controller for PS4—$149.99 (€149.99)

Razer Seiren X microphone—$99.99 (€109.99)

Razer Base Station Chroma headset stand—$59.99 (€74.99)

Razer is also making available a quartz pink case for its Razer Phone ($24.99 / €29.99), and a Blade Stealth 13 laptop starting at $1,599.99 in the US, Canada, and China.

Pricing is the same across the board for the quartz pink versions, compared to whatever other colors are available (black in most cases).

Part of Razer's motivation is that Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Even without the holiday for lovers, however, there has been enough demand for pink peripherals that Razer has seen fit to more than double the number of peripherals and accessories that are now available in that color option.