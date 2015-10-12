Rainbow Six Siege trailer showcases the relaxed dress code of GSG9

GSG9 showed up for the Rainbow Six Siege party back in August, but that wasn't so much a proper introduction trailer as it was a special forces convention gone really wrong. So in fairness to everyone, since we've already had up-close looks at the SAS, GIGN, and FBI, I once again present you the German Super-Group 9.

There are a couple of things about this trailer that I find interesting. One, GSG9 is probably the only special forces outfit on the planet that allows its operatives to wear pink sneakers and ripped jeans on the job. Two, why doesn't everybody get one of those flash-bang shields and grenade magnets? And three—and this is an honest point of uncertainty on my part—does anyone else find it a bit odd calling a German special forces soldier "Blitz?" I don't know if you guys are history buffs, but it seems to me that it might be kind of a loaded term under the circumstances.

This leaves all special forces teams in the game accounted for but Russia's Spetsnaz, who we will no doubt be hearing from soon. Rainbow Six Siege is scheduled to come out on December 1.