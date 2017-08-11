Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Blood Orchid is coming this month

Ubisoft put the brakes on the second year of Rainbow Six Siege back in May so it could spend a few months on Operation Health, an effort to fix and upgrade the game to better position it for the long-term future. With work now mostly wrapped up (and quite successful from the look of it), it will soon be time to get back into the action, and to that end Ubi has announced that season three, bearing the name Operation Blood Orchid, is on the way.

Details are scant at this point, as the new season won't be properly revealed until the Rainbow Six Pro League finals at Gamescom, but it will feature a new map and three new operators, two from Hong Kong and one from Poland. Poland's GROM unit, you will recall, was squeezed out of Siege Year Two in order to make room for Operation Health, but individual GROM operators were promised for release as part of seasons three and four.

The new map will apparently be set in a theme park: Ubisoft hasn't said anything about it officially, but as noticed by PCGamesN, the map appeared briefly (and, I assume, unintentionally) on the Rainbow Six Siege online Tactical Board. A roller coaster rail also features in the teaser image that appeared on Twitter, although it doesn't look to be in the best of shape—an abandoned locale, perhaps, where the good guys and the bad guys can go about their business without disturbing the neighbors.

The new Operation Blood Orchid map will be available for free to all players on August 29, as will the new operators for season pass holders; players who don't have the pass will have to wait until September 5. The Rainbow Six Pro League finals will take place August 25-26.