Dead City isn't as dead as you'd think. in fact, it's swarming with mutants, but it looks oh-so-pretty, if a little grey. The five minutes of footage above is longest look at the game we've had yet. See more of the desert wasteland in the previous Rage trailer , or visit the Rage site for more on the game. Rage is coming out on September 13 in the UK, and September 16 in Europe.