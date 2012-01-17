Q.U.B.E. recoups Indie Fund investment in four days

Q.U.B.E. is the first project released to be bankrolled by the Indie Fund , an organisation made up of a series of successful indie developers looking to provide hands-off financial support to exciting new game makers. A post on the Indie Fund blog, spotted by Joystiq , says that they have recouped their $90,000 investment after just four days.

"In the short time that it's been available on Steam, Q.U.B.E. has sold over 12,000 copies," say the Indie Fund. "Indie Fund recouped its investment in Q.U.B.E., and now we're looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Toxic Games."

"Our goal is to help developers get and stay independent and it will take some time to see if we've achieved it. With the investment already paid off and discussions in progress about bringing Q.U.B.E beyond PC, we're feeling pretty hopeful."

The Indie Fund members include Braid creator, Jonathan Blow, World of Goo developers, 2D boy, and Off-Road Raptor Safari developers, Flashbang Studios. The Indie Fund's stated aim is to "support the growth of games as a medium by helping indie developers get financially independent and stay financially independent."

Q.U.B.E. is just the first of their funded games to be released, they're also putting cash into Dear Esther and Monaco , making for an eclectic and fascinating series of first releases. The Indie Fund will definitely be worth keeping an eye on in the coming months. Q.U.B.E is available now on Steam , Desura and Gamersgate .