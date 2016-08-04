Puzzle adventure Pan-Pan from the Shelter devs looks wonderful

Might and Delight’s back catalogue boasts some pretty stunning games, such as Shelter, Pid, and ‘expandalone’ Paws: A Shelter 2 Story. Its latest project Pan-Pan —produced in collaboration with one-man Swedish developer Spelkraft—is out this month.

Let’s have a wee look at it in motion:

“Might and Delight in collaboration with Spelkraft invites you to explore a world lush with colour and punctuated by the tranquil sounds of a melodic soundtrack,” explains the game’s site. “Set against a backdrop of soothing ambient sounds crafted by renowned sound composer Simon Viklund, your task is to fix your downed spaceship and begin the pilgrimage home. In a world littered with world shifting riddles and sprinkled with the memorable characters—how you solve this riddles is firmly in your hands.”

Similar to both Shelter games, then, a combination of environmental exploration, narrative storytelling, and intuitive problem solving is what makes Pan-Pan tick—and it looks darn lovely for it. Although without a price tag for now, it’s heading to Steam on August 29.

Here’s a smattering of screens to tide you over till then: