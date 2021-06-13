Pull off a radioactive robbery in Chernobylite's heist finale when it leaves Early Access in July

We got a new look at first-person survival-horror RPG Chernobylite during the PC Gaming Show, including a first glimpse of the heist it all builds up to—getting past an occupying military force to break into the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. You're there to find out what happened to your beloved Tatyana, but the rest of your squad have reasons of their own.

Those reasons may involve the mysterious green substance called chernobylite, a dangerous but valuable byproduct of the infamous Chernobyl disaster that has lured people to stalk the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Chernobylite may be science fiction, but developers Farm 51 have used scans of the real-world location to build an accurate 3D model of the Zone, which we'll be exploring and sidequesting through while putting together our team and building a base to house them.

There's a look at base-building in the trailer too, which involves crafting furniture like comfy armchairs and stools for the companions to lounge around on while they examine evidence on the conspiracy wall and plan the eventual heist. An NPC isn't just for Christmas after all, and you'll need to feed and walk them, as well as providing beds for them to sleep in and weapons to keep them safe from the horrors of the Zone.

Chernobylite is currently in Early Access, scheduled for full release on July 28 on Steam , GOG, and the Epic Games Store.