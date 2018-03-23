PUBG viewers can win free KFC chicken dinners this weekend on Twitch (Updated)

This weekend, KFC is teaming with Twitch and several PUBG streamers to give viewers a chance to win free chicken dinners by using a 'KFC bucket emote' in chat. I'll let the press release I received do the heavy work:

"On March 24 and 25, notable PUBG gaming influencers Sacriel, Sequisha, Anthony Kongphan and Dr. Lupo will compete for as many "Chicken Dinners" as possible, KFC style. Viewers of the livestream that blast the KFC bucket emote in the livestream chat when a 'Chicken Dinner' is won by the influencers will be entered to win their very own Chicken Dinner, a [$20] KFC gift card."

And that's not all: a 'few' lucky viewers will be randomly chosen to win a 'KFC-themed loot crate full of various KFC-themed items'. Judging from the image, these are not in-game items but actual, physical items that will presumably be mailed to the winners. They include:

Colonel Sanders ghillie suit

Survival spork

Skillet

Mask

$50 KFC gift card + "med kit"

I've asked for some clarification, such as how many $20 gift cards they're planning to give away, how many loot buckets they'll award, and what exactly is in the "med kit." I will update this post if and when I hear back.

Update: We were originally told the KFC gift cards were for $5, but we've now been informed they are $20 gift cards (this change has been made in the story above).

We've also learned the "med kit" contained in the loot bucket "is fillec with KFC gift cards". There are a total of two loot buckets being given away to viewers (the four streamers also each get one). We weren't given information on how many $20 gift cards would be given away, however, as that may depend on how many streamer victories there are.