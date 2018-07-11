PUBG dev prioritising 'performance, anti-cheat, and bugs'

Yesterday, popular streamer Shroud got banned for playing PUBG with a hacker, and a cursory glance at the battle royale's Steam reviews suggest cheating is still prevalent. Furthering its recent anti-cheat drive, developer PUBG Corp says it's "prioritising" anti-cheat measures among other things.

As noted in this Steam Community update for PUBG's PC #17.1 update, anti-cheat measures are among the devs' main concerns—alongside performance and bugs.

"Our goal is to always work to give you a better battle royale experience. To do that, we know that we have to ship more performance improvements and additional bug fixes," explains PUBG Corp. "We agree with the criticisms of the game that many of you have made recently, including comments that our efforts need to be more effective and that the game still needs more improvement.

"We greatly appreciate this feedback and we know that all of it comes from a place of support and love for PUBG. Right now we’re developing new plans to resolve various problems facing PUBG, prioritizing server performance, client-side performance, anti-cheat, and bugs."

PUBG Corp adds that it plans to continue "shipping new content" in the lead up to its forthcoming Global Invitational, and that the dev team aims to provide "well-laid out" plans so as to "announceme meaningful and detailed changes" into the future.

Full details on PUBG's modest PC update #17.1 can be found here.