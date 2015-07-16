Psychonauts 4K screenshot gallery

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions.

Capturing screenshots for Psychonauts forced me back into the dark corners of my mind: It remains a weird, wonderful game. Too bad it liked to crash when forced to downsample from 4K resolution.

Maybe you'll have better luck. For the curious bunch, here's a simple way to get there: browse to your Psychonauts install directory and open DisplaySettings.ini in a text editor. From here, you can experiment with varying resolutions. Just pop them into the corresponding fields, save the file, and launch the game. After some trial and error, I had success with 3840x2160.

Psychonauts depends on color and shape for its distinct visual style, which lends itself nicely to a higher resolution. Think Pixar 1990. The textures are blurry, but the blemishes are far less noticeable here than in a game shooting for realism.

Like in last week’s odd gallery, the characters and animations are the highlights here. I loved watching the lumbering lungfish swallow Raz whole, and bouncing around The Milkman Conspiracy while navigating the sharp, vertigo-inducing neighborhoods was a joy. Until it inevitably crashed, at least.

Clear out the cobwebs in your dark corners and check out the screens below. Just don’t blame me if they cause you to dust off hope for a Psychonauts 2. Keep that buried if you can. Deep.